Tuna wraps in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Samson's Country Maid

14 Polly Drummond Shpg Ctr, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Tuna Wrap$10.95
More about Samson's Country Maid
Grain Exchange - STAR Campus

591 Collaboration Way, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Ahi Tuna Wrap$15.50
More about Grain Exchange - STAR Campus

