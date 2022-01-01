Newark restaurants you'll love

Newark restaurants
Toast
  • Newark

Newark's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Sushi
Sushi & Japanese
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Vegan
Southern
Latin American
Soul Food
Must-try Newark restaurants

South BBQ Restaurant image

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Combo De Vaca(chicken & Beef)$22.49
Forks
Pollo(chicken)$16.49
Tribos Peri Peri image

 

Tribos Peri Peri

98 HALSEY ST, NEWARK

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Quarter Chicken - White$8.99
White meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Quarter Chicken - Dark$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastel | Empanada
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
Açaí Bowl$8.00
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Super Bites$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
LIT21 image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

LIT21

1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Avg 3.7 (930 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER$13.95
Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,
red onions and pickle chips.
PENNE VODKA$13.95
Penne pasta in light pink vodka sauce with shrimp and peas. Served with a
side of garlic bread.
SAUTEED SALMON$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
The Good Eats Experience image

SEAFOOD

The Good Eats Experience

85 Mulberry Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Fried Salmon$30.00
Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides
Sauteed Shrimp$25.00
Pan fried jumbo Shrimp topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Roasted Salmon$30.00
Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Marcus B&P image

 

Marcus B&P

56 Halsey St,, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$7.00
Five Acres Butter, Tassot Honey
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant

671 Market St, Newark

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Super Salmon Poke Bowl$17.95
Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions
The Taste of Brazil image

 

The Taste of Brazil

37 Merchant Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Glennys Bakery and Cafe image

 

Glennys Bakery and Cafe

327 6th Ave W, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Shawn's Crazy Saloon image

 

Shawn's Crazy Saloon

350 Belleville turnpike, North Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant image

 

Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant

32 Branford Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cornbread

915 Board St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Ribs (4)$24.00
Catfish (2)$21.00
Whiting (2)$21.00
Restaurant banner

 

my thai

46 norfolk st., university heights newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thai BBQ Wings$9.95
slow baked, tossed in our ginger bbq sauce
7 pieces per order
Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (3)$7.95
jumbo coconut panko breaded shrimp
served with sweet chili dipping sauce
3 per order
Asian Glazed Short Ribs$16.95
Restaurant banner

 

Urban Vegan

915 Broad St. Retail #2, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Burger$15.00
Brioche Bun, Beyond Burger, cheese, fresh salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime sauce, lettuce & a lime wedge
Cheese Steak$15.00
Half a Philly sub roll packed with pulled oats, cheese, onions, mayo & ketchup
Sweet Potato Fries$4.00
Lightly seasoned with UV Spice.
Mojica Enterprise image

 

Mojica Enterprise

1244-1254 McCarter Highway, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Main pic

 

Cloud Market at Gateway

One Gateway Center, Raymond Plaza W, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Dinosaur Bar-B-Que

224 Market Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
13 Bar-B-Que Wings$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF
