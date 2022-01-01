Newark restaurants you'll love
Newark's top cuisines
Must-try Newark restaurants
BBQ
South BBQ Restaurant
396 South St, Newark
|Combo De Vaca(chicken & Beef)
|$22.49
|Forks
|Pollo(chicken)
|$16.49
Tribos Peri Peri
98 HALSEY ST, NEWARK
|Quarter Chicken - White
|$8.99
White meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Quarter Chicken - Dark
|$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
374 South St, Newark
|Pastel | Empanada
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
|Açaí Bowl
|$8.00
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
|Super Bites
|$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
LIT21
1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark
|THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER
|$13.95
Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,
red onions and pickle chips.
|PENNE VODKA
|$13.95
Penne pasta in light pink vodka sauce with shrimp and peas. Served with a
side of garlic bread.
|SAUTEED SALMON
|$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
SEAFOOD
The Good Eats Experience
85 Mulberry Street, Newark
|Fried Salmon
|$30.00
Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides
|Sauteed Shrimp
|$25.00
Pan fried jumbo Shrimp topped with Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
|Roasted Salmon
|$30.00
Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Marcus B&P
56 Halsey St,, Newark
|Cornbread
|$7.00
Five Acres Butter, Tassot Honey
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
671 Market St, Newark
|Super Salmon Poke Bowl
|$17.95
Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant
32 Branford Place, Newark
Cornbread
915 Board St, Newark
|Ribs (4)
|$24.00
|Catfish (2)
|$21.00
|Whiting (2)
|$21.00
my thai
46 norfolk st., university heights newark
|Thai BBQ Wings
|$9.95
slow baked, tossed in our ginger bbq sauce
7 pieces per order
|Jumbo Coconut Shrimp (3)
|$7.95
jumbo coconut panko breaded shrimp
served with sweet chili dipping sauce
3 per order
|Asian Glazed Short Ribs
|$16.95
Urban Vegan
915 Broad St. Retail #2, Newark
|California Burger
|$15.00
Brioche Bun, Beyond Burger, cheese, fresh salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime sauce, lettuce & a lime wedge
|Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Half a Philly sub roll packed with pulled oats, cheese, onions, mayo & ketchup
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Lightly seasoned with UV Spice.
Mojica Enterprise
1244-1254 McCarter Highway, Newark
Cloud Market at Gateway
One Gateway Center, Raymond Plaza W, Newark
Dinosaur Bar-B-Que
224 Market Street, Newark
|3 Meat Combo
|$21.50
Be your Own Pit Boss. Choose your Meats, Includes Two Homemade Sides and Cornbread. GF with no cornbread.
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.00
1/3 lb. hand-pulled pork shoulder, original sauce, pickles, grilled potato roll. Comes with 1 Side. Remove Roll for GF.
|13 Bar-B-Que Wings
|$17.00
Spice-rubbed, pit-smoked, grill finished, with blue cheese dressing & celery. GF