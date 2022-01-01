Newark American restaurants you'll love

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Newark

LIT21 image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

LIT21

1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Avg 3.7 (930 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
THE ALL AMERICAN BURGER$13.95
Two slices of American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes,
red onions and pickle chips.
PENNE VODKA$13.95
Penne pasta in light pink vodka sauce with shrimp and peas. Served with a
side of garlic bread.
SAUTEED SALMON$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
More about LIT21
Marcus B&P image

 

Marcus B&P

56 Halsey St,, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cornbread$7.00
Five Acres Butter, Tassot Honey
More about Marcus B&P
Shawn's Crazy Saloon image

 

Shawn's Crazy Saloon

350 Belleville turnpike, North Arlington

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Shawn's Crazy Saloon

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newark

Salmon

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newark to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston