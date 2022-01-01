Newark Latin American restaurants you'll love
Must-try Latin American restaurants in Newark
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES
Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
374 South St, Newark
|Popular items
|Pastel | Empanada
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
|Açaí Bowl
|$8.00
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
|Super Bites
|$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people