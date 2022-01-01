Newark Latin American restaurants you'll love

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Must-try Latin American restaurants in Newark

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights image

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania Brazilian Delights

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pastel | Empanada
Known as Pastel, this is a Brazilian-style thin crust fried empanada with your choice of filling.
Açaí Bowl$8.00
"Açaí na tigela" is a typical Brazilian dish made of frozen and mashed açaí palm fruit blended with banana and guarana. It is served as a thick smoothie in a 16oz bowl, and is accompanied by toppings of your choice
Super Bites$32.40
100 units of our famous mini stuffed potato fritters. Serves 6-8 people
More about Snack Mania Brazilian Delights
The Taste of Brazil image

 

The Taste of Brazil

37 Merchant Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about The Taste of Brazil
Glennys Bakery and Cafe image

 

Glennys Bakery and Cafe

327 6th Ave W, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Glennys Bakery and Cafe

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newark

Salmon

Cornbread

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Newark to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Secaucus

No reviews yet

South Orange

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

West Orange

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (821 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (40 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston