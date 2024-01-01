Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Brisket in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Brisket
Newark restaurants that serve brisket
Marcus B&P
56 Halsey St, Newark
No reviews yet
Smoked Brisket Sandwich
$17.00
Smoked Brisket
$20.00
More about Marcus B&P
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant
32 Branford Place, Newark
No reviews yet
Brisket
$16.95
Served with a Pickle
More about Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant
