Brisket in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve brisket

Marcus B&P image

 

Marcus B&P

56 Halsey St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Brisket Sandwich$17.00
Smoked Brisket$20.00
More about Marcus B&P
Consumer pic

 

Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant

32 Branford Place, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Brisket$16.95
Served with a Pickle
More about Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant

