Calamari in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Calamari
Newark restaurants that serve calamari
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
671 Market St, Newark
Avg 4.5
(1496 reviews)
Calamari Tempura
$11.95
calamari tempura served with homemade ginger sauce
More about Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St
233 Ferry St, Newark
No reviews yet
FRIED CALAMARI
$14.00
More about Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St
