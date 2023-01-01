Calamari in Newark

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant

671 Market St, Newark

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari Tempura$11.95
calamari tempura served with homemade ginger sauce
More about Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St

233 Ferry St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FRIED CALAMARI$14.00
More about Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St

