Chicken sandwiches in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Tribos Peri Peri
Tribos Peri Peri
98 HALSEY ST, NEWARK
|Quarter Chicken - White
|$8.99
White meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Chicken Tenders
'Flame Grilled' (not breaded) Chicken Tenderloins with your choice of peri peri flavor.
|Quarter Chicken - Dark
|$7.99
Dark meat. 'Flame Grilled' with your choice of peri peri flavor.
More about Urban Vegan
Urban Vegan
915 Broad St. Retail #2, Newark
|California Burger
|$15.00
Brioche Bun, Beyond Burger, cheese, fresh salsa, avocado, cilantro-lime sauce, lettuce & a lime wedge
|Cheese Steak
|$15.00
Half a Philly sub roll packed with pulled oats, cheese, onions, mayo & ketchup
|Sweet Potato Fries
|$4.00
Lightly seasoned with UV Spice.