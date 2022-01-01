Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken soup in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chicken soup

South BBQ Restaurant image

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Soup$3.99
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Tortas Lokas - Newark - 378 Market Street

378 Market Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tortilla Soup$6.00
More about Tortas Lokas - Newark - 378 Market Street

