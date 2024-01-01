Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newark
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Newark restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Marcus B&P image

 

Marcus B&P

56 Halsey St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about Marcus B&P
Item pic

 

Brick City Vegan - Newark

915 Broad St. Retail #2, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Chip Cookies (2 each)$3.50
More about Brick City Vegan - Newark

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Pudding

Pork Ribs

Cornbread

Cookies

Chicken Soup

French Fries

Steak Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken

Map

More near Newark to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Union

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (8 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2516 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (78 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (767 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (101 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (558 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (522 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (415 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (404 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (505 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston