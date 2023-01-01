Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Clams in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve clams

South BBQ Restaurant image

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Pork with Clams$24.99
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Item pic

 

Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St

233 Ferry St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
CLAMS IN GREEN SAUCE$16.00
More about Picnic BBQ - 233 Ferry St

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

French Fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Leche Cake

Pancakes

Mac And Cheese

California Rolls

Chicken Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near Newark to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (104 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Maplewood

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2125 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (64 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (625 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (81 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (457 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (411 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (360 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (352 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (445 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston