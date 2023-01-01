Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Garlic chicken in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Garlic Chicken
Newark restaurants that serve garlic chicken
BBQ
South BBQ Restaurant
396 South St, Newark
Avg 2.8
(33 reviews)
1/2 Garlic Chicken
$10.99
Garlic Chicken
$20.50
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St
233 Ferry St, Newark
No reviews yet
CHICKEN IN GARLIC
$0.00
More about Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Home Fries
Banana Smoothies
Chicken Salad
Grilled Chicken
Steak Sandwiches
Cookies
More near Newark to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(98 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2048 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(60 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(590 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(79 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(433 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(388 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(347 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(429 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston