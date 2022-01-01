Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grilled chicken in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve grilled chicken

South BBQ Restaurant image

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
1/2 Grilled Chicken Breast(pecho Pollo Asado)$10.50
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Item pic

SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SANDWICHES

Snack Mania

374 South St, Newark

Avg 4.7 (1223 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.50
Grilled chicken panini with provolone cheese,lettuce, tomato, and our signature sauce
(New!) Grilled Chicken Wrap$8.50
Grilled chicken, snack cheese-mix, spring mix salad, bell peppers, onions, ranch, croutons and a touch of BBQ sauce in a tortilla wrap. Whole wheat option available.
More about Snack Mania

