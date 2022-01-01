Salmon in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve salmon

SAUTEED SALMON image

WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS

LIT21

1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark

Avg 3.7 (930 reviews)
Takeout
SAUTEED SALMON$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
Fried Salmon image

SEAFOOD

The Good Eats Experience

85 Mulberry Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon Bites$24.00
Fried Salmon$30.00
Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides
Roasted Salmon$30.00
Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.
Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • STEAKS

Banzai Sushi & Hibachi Restaurant

671 Market St, Newark

Avg 4.5 (1496 reviews)
Takeout
Super Salmon Poke Bowl$17.95
Salmon, Spicy Salmon, Avocado, Corn, Scallions
