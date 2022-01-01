Salmon in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve salmon
More about LIT21
WRAPS • SALADS • HAMBURGERS
LIT21
1034 McCarter Hwy, Newark
|SAUTEED SALMON
|$20.95
Tender salmon fillet with your choice of the following: Apricot-Teriyaki Glaze, Lemon Pepper Seasoning, Cajun Seasoning or White Wine- Tomato Sauce. Served with two sides.
More about The Good Eats Experience
SEAFOOD
The Good Eats Experience
85 Mulberry Street, Newark
|Salmon Bites
|$24.00
|Fried Salmon
|$30.00
Salmon fried to perfection paired with your two choices of sides
|Roasted Salmon
|$30.00
Pan seared Salmon topped with the perfect blend of Garlic Butter and Alfredo sauce. Pair it with your choice of two sides.