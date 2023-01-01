Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Steak sandwiches in
Newark
/
Newark
/
Steak Sandwiches
Newark restaurants that serve steak sandwiches
BBQ
South BBQ Restaurant
396 South St, Newark
Avg 2.8
(33 reviews)
Steak Sandwich
$9.25
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St
233 Ferry St, Newark
No reviews yet
STEAK SANDWICH
$11.00
More about Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St
Browse other tasty dishes in Newark
Pudding
Hot Chocolate
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Chicken Salad
Ham Sandwiches
Chicken Wraps
Chicken Sandwiches
Picanha
More near Newark to explore
Jersey City
Avg 4.4
(97 restaurants)
Union
Avg 4.6
(14 restaurants)
Elizabeth
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Maplewood
Avg 4
(9 restaurants)
Bloomfield
No reviews yet
Harrison
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
West Orange
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Secaucus
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
South Orange
Avg 3.9
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
New York
Avg 4.3
(2015 restaurants)
Trenton
Avg 4.5
(33 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Allentown
Avg 4.6
(61 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(583 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(78 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(429 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(384 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(346 restaurants)
Louisville
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston