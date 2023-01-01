Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak sandwiches in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve steak sandwiches

Item pic

BBQ

South BBQ Restaurant

396 South St, Newark

Avg 2.8 (33 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Sandwich$9.25
More about South BBQ Restaurant
Item pic

 

Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St

233 Ferry St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
STEAK SANDWICH$11.00
More about Picnic Seafood & Grill - 233 Ferry St

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Pudding

Hot Chocolate

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Ham Sandwiches

Chicken Wraps

Chicken Sandwiches

Picanha

Map

More near Newark to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (97 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Maplewood

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield

No reviews yet

Harrison

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

West Orange

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Secaucus

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

South Orange

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (2015 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (61 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (583 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (78 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (429 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (384 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (346 restaurants)

Louisville

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (424 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston