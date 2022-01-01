Newark restaurants you'll love
Newark's top cuisines
Must-try Newark restaurants
More about Trek Brewing Company
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|Grippos Western Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon, Grippos chips, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion, and Grippos spice
|A1 Burger
Topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and A1 mayo
|Trek Burger
|$8.50
Topped with beer cheese, bacon, and onion ring
More about 1922 On The Square
1922 On The Square
10 N. Park Place, Newark
|Popular items
|Langostino Arrabbiata
|$24.00
house made fettuccine, langostino tails, spiced tomato sauce, artichokes, grana padano, fresh herbs
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs
|The Natoma
|$10.00
romaine heart, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Popular items
|Potato Wedges
|$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
|Rooster Nest
|$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
|Fried Pickles
|$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about OX-B's
OX-B's
1650 N. 21st St, Newark
|Popular items
|Chicken & Waffle Fries
|$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
|Waffle Fries
|$2.50
|Yellow Mac
|$3.00
More about Maamos Kitchen
Maamos Kitchen
1976 Granville Road, Newark
|Popular items
|Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde
|$10.99
Slow-simmered chicken in a cream sauce with onions and poblano peppers, wrapped in tortillas and smothered in our house tomatillo salsa and cheese.
|Large Chicken Marsala, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Balsamic Green Beans
|$12.99
Wine cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and balsamic green beans.
|Daily Meal Rotation (DU)
|$5.00
More about Barrel & Boar
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Barrel & Boar
5 N 3rd St, Newark
|Popular items
|Carolina Hush Puppies
|$5.75
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
|Beef Brisket
|$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
More about Plaza Pizza
PIZZA
Plaza Pizza
1130 Mt Vernon, Newark
|Popular items
|15" All The Way Pizza
|$18.99
|Pop Cans
|$1.00
|11" All The Way Pizza
|$10.99
More about River Road Coffeehouse
River Road Coffeehouse
26 North Park Place, Newark
|Popular items
|Stromboli
|$3.50
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.
|Latte Over Ice (Single Flavors)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
|Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
More about Tee Jaye's #8
Tee Jaye's #8
1195 N. 21st Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Cornmeal Pancakes
|$6.75
|Spinach Omelette
|$9.10
|French Toast Sticks
|$6.75
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Cottage Restaurant LLC
2710 West High Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Fruit Pies
|$2.75
|Chicken & Noodles
|$8.25
|Cottage Club
|$7.75
More about Turntable at Thirty One West
TAPAS
Turntable at Thirty One West
31 W Church St, Newark
|Popular items
|Plain Cheese
|$12.00
More about Don & Sue's Pizza
Don & Sue's Pizza
645 West Church Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Small House
|$4.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cheese Pepperooni & Croutons
|14" Cheese Pizza
|$13.99
Cheese
|8 Boneless
|$6.79
Boneless
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
21 W Church St, Newark
|Popular items
|Smoked Turkey Platter
|$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle
|$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Christy’s Pizza
Christy’s Pizza
15 E Church St, Newark
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
23 West Church Street, Newark