Newark restaurants you'll love

Newark restaurants
Toast
  • Newark

Newark's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Southern
Must-try Newark restaurants

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grippos Western Burger
Topped with cheddar, bacon, Grippos chips, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion, and Grippos spice
A1 Burger
Topped with swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and A1 mayo
Trek Burger$8.50
Topped with beer cheese, bacon, and onion ring
More about Trek Brewing Company
1922 On The Square image

 

1922 On The Square

10 N. Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Langostino Arrabbiata$24.00
house made fettuccine, langostino tails, spiced tomato sauce, artichokes, grana padano, fresh herbs
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs
The Natoma$10.00
romaine heart, bacon, blue cheese crumbles, tomato, onion, blue cheese dressing
More about 1922 On The Square
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Wedges$2.99
Sliced spuds, sealed with savory seasoning.
Rooster Nest$10.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese,
cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four
Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Fried Pickles$5.49
Breaded Pickle Chips with homemade Ranch Dressing.
More about Roosters
OX-B's image

 

OX-B's

1650 N. 21st St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken & Waffle Fries$9.50
Waffle Fries drizzled with Cheddar Cheese Sauce. Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce. Add any of our sides and they go right on top!
Waffle Fries$2.50
Yellow Mac$3.00
More about OX-B's
Maamos Kitchen image

 

Maamos Kitchen

1976 Granville Road, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Enchiladas with Salsa Verde$10.99
Slow-simmered chicken in a cream sauce with onions and poblano peppers, wrapped in tortillas and smothered in our house tomatillo salsa and cheese.
Large Chicken Marsala, Garlic Mashed Potatoes & Balsamic Green Beans$12.99
Wine cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes and balsamic green beans.
Daily Meal Rotation (DU)$5.00
More about Maamos Kitchen
Barrel & Boar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Barrel & Boar

5 N 3rd St, Newark

Avg 4.5 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Carolina Hush Puppies$5.75
Savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
Beef Brisket$13.75
Slow smoked brisket cooked for up to 14 hours with shagbark hickory or cherry wood.
Carolina Hush Puppies$5.75
4 savory, fried cornmeal dumplings served with sweet, honey butter.
More about Barrel & Boar
Plaza Pizza image

PIZZA

Plaza Pizza

1130 Mt Vernon, Newark

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
15" All The Way Pizza$18.99
Pop Cans$1.00
11" All The Way Pizza$10.99
More about Plaza Pizza
River Road Coffeehouse image

 

River Road Coffeehouse

26 North Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Stromboli$3.50
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.
Latte Over Ice (Single Flavors)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
More about River Road Coffeehouse
Tee Jaye's #8 image

 

Tee Jaye's #8

1195 N. 21st Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Cornmeal Pancakes$6.75
Spinach Omelette$9.10
French Toast Sticks$6.75
More about Tee Jaye's #8
Cottage Restaurant LLC image

 

Cottage Restaurant LLC

2710 West High Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Pies$2.75
Chicken & Noodles$8.25
Cottage Club$7.75
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Turntable at Thirty One West image

TAPAS

Turntable at Thirty One West

31 W Church St, Newark

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Plain Cheese$12.00
More about Turntable at Thirty One West
Big Apple Cafe - Church St image

 

Big Apple Cafe - Church St

1627 Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Apple Cafe - Church St
River Road Coffeehouse image

 

River Road Coffeehouse

973 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about River Road Coffeehouse
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond image

 

Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond

1283 Log Pond Dr., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond
FRANKS & SAMMIES image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

FRANKS & SAMMIES

34 S 3rd St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
More about FRANKS & SAMMIES
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Sue's Pizza

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Small House$4.99
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cheese Pepperooni & Croutons
14" Cheese Pizza$13.99
Cheese
8 Boneless$6.79
Boneless
More about Don & Sue's Pizza
Moe's Original BBQ image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

21 W Church St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Smoked Turkey Platter$15.00
Hot, Smoked, all white meat, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce, cool crisp marinated slaw and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich - Bama Syle$12.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.50
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, served on a toasted bun, our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Christy’s Pizza image

 

Christy’s Pizza

15 E Church St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Christy’s Pizza
Restaurant banner

 

Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

Map

