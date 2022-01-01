Newark American restaurants you'll love
1922 On The Square
10 N. Park Place, Newark
|Popular items
|Brussel Sprouts
|$10.00
honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs
|Ceaser Salad
|$8.00
romaine, grana padano, herbed breadcrumbs, caesar dressing
|Baby Beef Burger
|$17.00
two house ground tenderloin patties, fried guanciale, american cheese, pickled red onion
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Popular items
|Tater Tots
|$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
|Curly Fries
|$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
Cottage Restaurant LLC
2710 West High Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Fruit Pies
|$2.75
|Western Omelet
|$7.75
|Liver & Onions
|$8.15