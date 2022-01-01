Newark American restaurants you'll love

1922 On The Square image

 

1922 On The Square

10 N. Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Brussel Sprouts$10.00
honey, soy, balsamic glaze, toasted walnuts, whipped goat cheese with figs
Ceaser Salad$8.00
romaine, grana padano, herbed breadcrumbs, caesar dressing
Baby Beef Burger$17.00
two house ground tenderloin patties, fried guanciale, american cheese, pickled red onion
More about 1922 On The Square
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Tater Tots$2.99
Golden-fried tater tots.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$5.99
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
Curly Fries$2.99
Curly like a pig's tail!
More about Roosters
Cottage Restaurant LLC image

 

Cottage Restaurant LLC

2710 West High Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fruit Pies$2.75
Western Omelet$7.75
Liver & Onions$8.15
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond image

 

Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond

1283 Log Pond Dr., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond

