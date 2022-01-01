Newark cafés you'll love
Must-try cafés in Newark
More about River Road Coffeehouse
River Road Coffeehouse
26 North Park Place, Newark
|Popular items
|Latte Over Ice (Flavor Combos)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with our flavor combo and milk. Then topped with ice!
|Latte Over Ice (Single Flavors)
A cool and refreshing way to drink your favorite latte! Cold Brew Method Espresso is mixed with your choice of flavor and milk. Then topped with ice!
|Stromboli
|$3.50
Our in house savory turnover filled with pepperoni, mozzarella and Italian spices. Golden and baked to perfection. Enjoy with a side of marinara sauce.