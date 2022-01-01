Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Apple salad in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve apple salad

1922 On The Square image

 

1922 On The Square

10 N. Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spiced Apple Salad$10.00
More about 1922 On The Square
Consumer pic

 

Stein Brewing Company - Newark, Ohio

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Spinach Apple Chicken Salad$14.99
Spinach, candied pecans, sliced apples crumbled blue cheese with apple vinaigrette dressing
More about Stein Brewing Company - Newark, Ohio

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Chili

Chicken Noodles

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Cheeseburgers

Chicken Tenders

Pepperoni Pizza

Map

More near Newark to explore

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (382 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (217 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (315 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (920 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (77 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (279 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston