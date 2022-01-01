Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Boneless wings in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve boneless wings

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Boneless Wings
Boneless wings with your pick of sauces. Includes celery and your choice of house ranch or bleu cheese
More about Trek Brewing Company
3 Boneless Wings Combo image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$22.29
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
More about Roosters

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Cornbread

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Corn Dogs

Mac And Cheese

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Bread

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Map

More near Newark to explore

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston