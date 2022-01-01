Boneless wings in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve boneless wings
More about Trek Brewing Company
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|Boneless Wings
Boneless wings with your pick of sauces. Includes celery and your choice of house ranch or bleu cheese
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|15 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$22.29
15 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|20 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$15.80
20 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.
|5 Boneless Wings (Same Sauce)
|$3.95
5 Boneless Wings, hand-breaded and cooked to perfection, then tossed in your favorite Roosters original sauce.