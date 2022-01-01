Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve cake

Cottage Restaurant LLC image

 

Cottage Restaurant LLC

2710 West High Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Hot Fudge Cake$5.50
Cottage Cakes
Cake$2.75
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Sue's Pizza

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Funnel Cake Fries$6.00
w/Powder Sugar
More about Don & Sue's Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Chili

Chicken Sandwiches

Blt Sandwiches

Cheese Pizza

Grilled Chicken

Boneless Wings

Pancakes

Pretzels

Map

More near Newark to explore

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (4 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (326 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (262 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (821 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (64 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston