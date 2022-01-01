Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheeseburgers in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve cheeseburgers

Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Cheeseburger Combo$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
More about Roosters
Barrel & Boar image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Barrel & Boar

5 N 3rd St, Newark

Avg 4.5 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Classic Cheeseburger$9.93
Brisket mix 1/2 pound burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
More about Barrel & Boar
Don & Sue's Pizza

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
10" Cheeseburger Pizza$11.00
Pizza sauce, ground beef, choice of mozzarella, cheddar or beer cheese, topped with lettuce and sour cream on the side
14" Cheeseburger$18.00
Pizza sauce, ground beef, choice of mozzarella, cheddar or beer cheese, topped with lettuce and sour cream on the side
Cauliflower Cheeseburger$14.00
More about Don & Sue's Pizza

