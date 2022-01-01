Cheeseburgers in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Cheeseburger Combo
|$4.99
Cheeseburger with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Barrel & Boar
5 N 3rd St, Newark
|Classic Cheeseburger
|$9.93
Brisket mix 1/2 pound burger with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.
Don & Sue's Pizza
645 West Church Street, Newark
|10" Cheeseburger Pizza
|$11.00
Pizza sauce, ground beef, choice of mozzarella, cheddar or beer cheese, topped with lettuce and sour cream on the side
|14" Cheeseburger
|$18.00
Pizza sauce, ground beef, choice of mozzarella, cheddar or beer cheese, topped with lettuce and sour cream on the side
|Cauliflower Cheeseburger
|$14.00