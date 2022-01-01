Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chicken salad

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Salad$9.00
More about Trek Brewing Company
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Salad - Full$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Grilled Chicken Salad - Full$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
Chicken Caesar Salad - Half$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
More about Roosters
OX-B's image

 

OX-B's

1650 N. 21st St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad$7.75
More about OX-B's
Item pic

 

River Road Coffeehouse

26 North Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.
More about River Road Coffeehouse
Cottage Restaurant LLC image

 

Cottage Restaurant LLC

2710 West High Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$7.40
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Sue's Pizza

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Small Chicken Salad$6.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mild Peppers, Cheese & Croutons
Large Chicken Salad$8.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mild Peppers, Cheese & Croutons
More about Don & Sue's Pizza

