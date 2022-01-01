Chicken salad in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve chicken salad
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.00
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Fried Chicken Salad - Full
|$11.99
Fried chicken tenders over mixed lettuce
with cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Grilled Chicken Salad - Full
|$10.99
Fresh-grilled chicken over mixed lettuce,
cheddar cheese, cucumbers, red onions and tomatoes.
|Chicken Caesar Salad - Half
|$6.59
Romaine, Parmesan cheese, croutons and
Caesar dressing topped with grilled chicken.
River Road Coffeehouse
26 North Park Place, Newark
|Chicken Salad
Our in house chicken salad is packed with chunks of pineapple, toasted almonds, red onion, and seasoned mayo based sauce. Pair it with a buttery croissant or slice of our "pizza like" focaccia bread.
Cottage Restaurant LLC
2710 West High Street, Newark
|Grilled Chicken Salad
|$7.40
Don & Sue's Pizza
645 West Church Street, Newark
|Small Chicken Salad
|$6.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mild Peppers, Cheese & Croutons
|Large Chicken Salad
|$8.00
Grilled or Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Onions, Mild Peppers, Cheese & Croutons