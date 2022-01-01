Chicken sandwiches in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Trek Brewing Company
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$8.50
|Western Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Topped with cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce
|Chicken Sandwich
|$7.00
Topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Cajun Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
|Marinated Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Moe's Original BBQ
21 W Church St, Newark
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo
|$10.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
|Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich