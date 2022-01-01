Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
California Chicken Sandwich$8.50
Western Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Topped with cheddar, bacon, and BBQ sauce
Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
More about Trek Brewing Company
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Cajun Chicken Sandwich$6.59
A spicy, grilled chicken breast for those that can take the heat!
Marinated Chicken Sandwich$6.59
This chicken breast took a bath in our
homemade marinade before we tossed it on the grill. It’s one of our favorites!
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$6.59
Grilled and smothered in our delicious
Honey BBQ Sauce.
More about Roosters
Smoked Chicken Sandwich image

 

Moe's Original BBQ

21 W Church St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Chicken Sandwich Solo$10.00
Hot, smoked chicken, pulled from the bone, served as a combination of white and dark meat on a toasted bun with with our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce, cool and crisp marinated slaw, creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce and pickles
Kids Smoked Chicken Sandwich
More about Moe's Original BBQ
Consumer pic

 

Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
SBC Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$13.99
SBC Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$11.99
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

