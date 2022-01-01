Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili in Newark

Newark restaurants
Newark restaurants that serve chili

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Chili
More about Trek Brewing Company
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Chili - Bowl$3.99
Roosters homemade chili. Try it with cheddar and onions - on us!
More about Roosters
Item pic

 

OX-B's

1650 N. 21st St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chili$3.75
Our Homemade Chili w/beans, topped with Cheese and Green Onions. Make it spicy!
2 Chili Cheese Dogs$6.25
Chili and Cheese Waffle Fries$7.75
Waffle Fries with our Homemade Chili topped with Shredded Cheese and Green Onion. ADD any of our sides or chicken to make it your own!
More about OX-B's
Consumer pic

 

Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
ALE HOUSE CHILI$6.99
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

