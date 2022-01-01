Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chili dogs in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve chili dogs

Item pic

 

Ox - B's

1650 N. 21st St, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Chili Cheese Dogs$6.25
Chili Cheese Dog$3.25
More about Ox - B's
Item pic

 

OX-B's

919 North 21st Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
2 Chili Cheese Dogs$6.25
Chili Cheese Dog$3.25
More about OX-B's

Browse other tasty dishes in Newark

Waffles

Chicken Sandwiches

Pies

Chicken Pizza

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

Cake

Chicken Noodles

Map

More near Newark to explore

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (367 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (265 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (211 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (302 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (896 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (76 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston