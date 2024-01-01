Newark restaurants you'll love
Must-try Newark restaurants
More about Mariposa-Newark - 5 North 3rd Street
Mariposa-Newark - 5 North 3rd Street
5 North 3rd Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Creamed Corn
|$8.00
roasted creamed corn with onions and peppers
|Elotes
|$10.00
mexican street corn on the cob
|Pozole Rojo
|$10.00
pork and hominy stew
More about Trek Brewing Company
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|Popular items
|Grippos Western Burger
|$9.50
Topped with cheddar, bacon, Grippos chips, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion, and Grippos spice
|Classic w/Cheese Burger
|$7.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo
|Trek Burger
|$9.50
Topped with beer cheese, bacon, and onion ring
More about Roosters - Newark
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters - Newark
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$6.99
Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
|Rooster Nest
|$11.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
|Dumpster Fries
|$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Newark
Moe's Original BBQ - Newark
21 W Church St, Newark
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Platter
|$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
|Smoked Wings Platter
|$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
|Ribs Platter, Small (4)
|$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Bummie’s On Main
Bummie’s On Main
400 West Main Street, Newark
|Popular items
|All The Way Pizza
|$0.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese, Hot Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Onion, and Mushroom.
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
Cheese, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mild Banana Pepper and Creamy Italian Dressing
|Meatball Sub
|$8.99
Italian Meatballs, Sauce
More about Hanover Pizza - 2255 W High St
Hanover Pizza - 2255 W High St
2255 West High Street Northeast, Hanover
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Pizza
|$0.00
Unsure of what you want? Build your own!
|All-The-Way Pizza
Seven items for the price of five! Piled high with pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, green olives and banana peppers.
|Hanover House Sub
|$8.29
Ham, salami, pepperoni, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.
More about Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
PIZZA
Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
1130 Mt Vernon, Newark
|Popular items
|10" BYO Cauliflower Crust
|$10.49
*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.
|15" BYO XL Pizza
|$15.49
|15" All The Way Pizza
|$18.99
More about River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
26 North Park Place, Newark
|Popular items
|Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)
|$0.00
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
|Hot Latte (Single Flavors)
|$0.00
Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
|Hot Latte (Flavor Combos)
|$0.00
"River Road Favorites" Flavored syrup combos are carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
More about Pizza Nerds
Pizza Nerds
2050 Cherry Valley Road, Newark
|Popular items
|Cookies 1 for $3
|$3.00
Cookies made fresh each day!
|Medium Kramer
|$16.00
cheese blend, house-made red sauce, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos
|Large Donkey Kong
|$22.00
cheese blend, ground beef, pickles, red onion, house-made smash sauce
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Cottage Restaurant LLC
2710 West High Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Cottage Cheese
|$0.00
|Soup Of the day
|$0.00
|Grilled Cheese
|$4.75
More about Shipp Brothers Brewing
Shipp Brothers Brewing
23 West Church Street, Newark
|Popular items
|The Wedge
|$8.99
Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.
|Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal
|$13.99
Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!
|COBB SALAD
|$15.99
Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.
More about Big Apple Cafe - Church St - 1627 Church Street
Big Apple Cafe - Church St - 1627 Church Street
1627 Church Street, Newark
More about Tee Jaye's #8 - N. 21st Street Newark
Tee Jaye's #8 - N. 21st Street Newark
1195 N. 21st Street, Newark
More about Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.
1283 Log Pond Dr., Newark
More about JoJo's Hot Chicken - 1150 Mount Vernon Road
JoJo's Hot Chicken - 1150 Mount Vernon Road
1150 Mount Vernon Road, Newark
|Popular items
|Hot Chicken Sandwich + Waffle Fries
|$14.99
Pick desired heat level, pickles, colesale, and Jojo's famous sauce. Waffle cajun fries with a side of jojo sauce.
|Chicken Tacos + Waffle Fries
|$13.99
2 chicken tacos, shredded cheese, pickle, topped with creamy slaw, ranch & Jojo's sauce. Served with a side of waffle fries w Jojo's sauce.
|3 PC Tenders + Waffle Fries
|$13.99
3 hand breaded tenders at desired heat level, topped with pickles, comes with a since of JoJo's special sauce and Mike's Hot Honey.
More about Don & Sue's Pizza - 645 West Church Street
Don & Sue's Pizza - 645 West Church Street
645 West Church Street, Newark
|Popular items
|Bosco Sticks with Garlic Butter on top
|$6.00
w/Pizza Sauce
|10"Cheese Pizza
|$9.00
Cheese Pizza Only
|Small House
|$6.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cheese Pepperooni & Croutons
More about The Yard - 325 W. Main Street
The Yard - 325 W. Main Street
325 W. Main Street, Newark
More about West Church Social - 1650 West Church Street
West Church Social - 1650 West Church Street
1650 West Church Street, Newark
More about Elliot's Wood Fired Pizza - Newark - 16 W. Main St.
Elliot's Wood Fired Pizza - Newark - 16 W. Main St.
16 W. Main St., Newark
More about CMHNK - Courtyard by Marriott - Newark Granville (Bistro)
CMHNK - Courtyard by Marriott - Newark Granville (Bistro)
500 Highland Boulevard, Newark
