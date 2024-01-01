Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Newark restaurants you'll love

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newark

Must-try Newark restaurants

Main pic

 

Mariposa-Newark - 5 North 3rd Street

5 North 3rd Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Creamed Corn$8.00
roasted creamed corn with onions and peppers
Elotes$10.00
mexican street corn on the cob
Pozole Rojo$10.00
pork and hominy stew
More about Mariposa-Newark - 5 North 3rd Street
Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Grippos Western Burger$9.50
Topped with cheddar, bacon, Grippos chips, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion, and Grippos spice
Classic w/Cheese Burger$7.50
Topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and mayo
Trek Burger$9.50
Topped with beer cheese, bacon, and onion ring
More about Trek Brewing Company
Roosters image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters - Newark

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$6.99
Potato Skins, mozzarella, cheddar and
bacon bits with sour cream.
Rooster Nest$11.99
A basket of Curly Fries, nacho cheese, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, green onions, bacon bits, jalapeños and four Boneless Wings drizzled with your choice of Wing Sauce on top.
Dumpster Fries$6.99
To sum it up..."It’s a hot mess!"Curly Fries topped with melted cheeses, bacon bits, tomatoes, green onions and jalapeños with Dumpster Dressing.
More about Roosters - Newark
Consumer pic

 

Moe's Original BBQ - Newark

21 W Church St, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pulled Pork Platter$13.00
Slow smoked pork shoulder, dressed in a tangy sop sauce, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
Smoked Wings Platter$15.50
Jumbo smoked wings, fried and lightly coated in a house made wing sauce served with celery and our creamy Alabama style white BBQ sauce for dipping
Ribs Platter, Small (4)$14.00
Four St. Louis style spare rib, Complemented by our house made sweet and tangy BBQ sauce and pickles
More about Moe's Original BBQ - Newark
Consumer pic

 

Bummie’s On Main

400 West Main Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
All The Way Pizza$0.00
Pepperoni, Sausage, Cheese, Hot Pepper, Green Pepper, Green Olives, Onion, and Mushroom.
Italian Sub$8.99
Cheese, Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Ham, Lettuce, Tomato, Mild Banana Pepper and Creamy Italian Dressing
Meatball Sub$8.99
Italian Meatballs, Sauce
More about Bummie’s On Main
Consumer pic

 

Hanover Pizza - 2255 W High St

2255 West High Street Northeast, Hanover

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Build Your Own Pizza$0.00
Unsure of what you want? Build your own!
All-The-Way Pizza
Seven items for the price of five! Piled high with pepperoni, mushrooms, sausage, onions, green peppers, green olives and banana peppers.
Hanover House Sub$8.29
Ham, salami, pepperoni, creamy Italian dressing, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, green olives, lettuce and sliced Roma tomatoes.
More about Hanover Pizza - 2255 W High St
Consumer pic

PIZZA

Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055

1130 Mt Vernon, Newark

Avg 4.7 (649 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10" BYO Cauliflower Crust$10.49
*Disclaimer Not Prepared in a Gluten Free Facility.
15" BYO XL Pizza$15.49
15" All The Way Pizza$18.99
More about Plaza Pizza Newark - 1130 Mount Vernon Road - Newark Ohio 43055
River Road Coffeehouse image

 

River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square

26 North Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Iced Coffee (Cold Toddy)$0.00
Our classic cold brew over ice. Great black or pair it with a splash of cream and sugar.
Hot Latte (Single Flavors)$0.00
Your choice of syrup which is carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
Hot Latte (Flavor Combos)$0.00
"River Road Favorites" Flavored syrup combos are carefully combined with espresso, steamed milk and topped with a silky, textured foam.
More about River Road Coffeehouse-On The Square
Consumer pic

 

Pizza Nerds

2050 Cherry Valley Road, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cookies 1 for $3$3.00
Cookies made fresh each day!
Medium Kramer$16.00
cheese blend, house-made red sauce, bacon, pineapple, jalapenos
Large Donkey Kong$22.00
cheese blend, ground beef, pickles, red onion, house-made smash sauce
More about Pizza Nerds
Cottage Restaurant LLC image

 

Cottage Restaurant LLC

2710 West High Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Cottage Cheese$0.00
Soup Of the day$0.00
Grilled Cheese$4.75
More about Cottage Restaurant LLC
Consumer pic

 

Shipp Brothers Brewing

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
The Wedge$8.99
Wedge of iceberg topped with bleu cheese dressing, red onions, tomato, diced egg, bacon & bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing. Can sub Tempeh Bacon (Vegetarian) upon request.
Pretzel with Beer Cheese Meal$13.99
Top selling SBC Appetizer for 3 years and running ... our Jumbo Bavarian pretzel fried & served with beer cheese. Can add Spicy or Yellow Mustard to dip!
COBB SALAD$15.99
Romaine & iceberg blended topped with eggs, tomato, red onion, shredded cheddar, avocado, bacon & grilled chicken. Served with Green Goddess dressing.
More about Shipp Brothers Brewing
Big Apple Cafe - Church St image

 

Big Apple Cafe - Church St - 1627 Church Street

1627 Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Apple Cafe - Church St - 1627 Church Street
1922 On The Square image

 

1922 On The Square

10 N. Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
More about 1922 On The Square
Maamos Kitchen image

 

Maamos Kitchen

1976 Granville Road, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Maamos Kitchen
OX-B's image

 

OX-B's

919 North 21st Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about OX-B's
Consumer pic

 

Red Oak Pub

250 Goosepond Rd., Newark

No reviews yet
More about Red Oak Pub
Banner pic

 

River Road Coffeehouse - Newark

973 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.6 (613 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about River Road Coffeehouse - Newark
Consumer pic

 

Earthworks Café & Lounge

325 W. Main Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
More about Earthworks Café & Lounge
Consumer pic

 

The Ugly Drum -

250 Timber Hearth Ct, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Ugly Drum -
Consumer pic

 

Tee Jaye's #8 - N. 21st Street Newark

1195 N. 21st Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Tee Jaye's #8 - N. 21st Street Newark
Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond image

 

Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.

1283 Log Pond Dr., Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Big Apple Cafe - Log Pond - 1283 Log Pond Dr.
FRANKS & SAMMIES image

SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS

FRANKS & SAMMIES

34 S 3rd St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (33 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about FRANKS & SAMMIES
Restaurant banner

 

JoJo's Hot Chicken - 1150 Mount Vernon Road

1150 Mount Vernon Road, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Hot Chicken Sandwich + Waffle Fries$14.99
Pick desired heat level, pickles, colesale, and Jojo's famous sauce. Waffle cajun fries with a side of jojo sauce.
Chicken Tacos + Waffle Fries$13.99
2 chicken tacos, shredded cheese, pickle, topped with creamy slaw, ranch & Jojo's sauce. Served with a side of waffle fries w Jojo's sauce.
3 PC Tenders + Waffle Fries$13.99
3 hand breaded tenders at desired heat level, topped with pickles, comes with a since of JoJo's special sauce and Mike's Hot Honey.
More about JoJo's Hot Chicken - 1150 Mount Vernon Road
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Sue's Pizza - 645 West Church Street

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bosco Sticks with Garlic Butter on top$6.00
w/Pizza Sauce
10"Cheese Pizza$9.00
Cheese Pizza Only
Small House$6.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Cucumbers, Cheese Pepperooni & Croutons
More about Don & Sue's Pizza - 645 West Church Street
Restaurant banner

 

The Yard - 325 W. Main Street

325 W. Main Street, Newark

No reviews yet
More about The Yard - 325 W. Main Street
Turntable at Thirty One West image

TAPAS

Turntable at Thirty One West

31 W Church St, Newark

Avg 4.8 (41 reviews)
Digital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Turntable at Thirty One West
Banner pic

 

Old Bag of Nails - Newark

1671 North 21st Street, Newark

No reviews yet
More about Old Bag of Nails - Newark
Main pic

 

West Church Social - 1650 West Church Street

1650 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about West Church Social - 1650 West Church Street
Main pic

 

Elliot's Wood Fired Pizza - Newark - 16 W. Main St.

16 W. Main St., Newark

No reviews yet
More about Elliot's Wood Fired Pizza - Newark - 16 W. Main St.
Main pic

 

CMHNK - Courtyard by Marriott - Newark Granville (Bistro)

500 Highland Boulevard, Newark

No reviews yet
More about CMHNK - Courtyard by Marriott - Newark Granville (Bistro)

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Newark

Chicken Salad

Boneless Wings

Grilled Chicken Salad

Blt Sandwiches

Fried Pickles

Garden Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Map

More near Newark to explore

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Pickerington

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Lancaster

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Reynoldsburg

Avg 4 (13 restaurants)

Canal Winchester

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Granville

Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)

Johnstown

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Heath

Avg 1 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Zanesville

Avg 3.9 (23 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (503 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4 (20 restaurants)

Athens

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Ashland

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (293 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (390 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1155 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (294 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston