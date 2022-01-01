Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Newark

Go
Newark restaurants
Toast

Newark restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Trek Brewing Company image

 

Trek Brewing Company

1486 Granville Rd, Newark

Avg 4.7 (707 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$5.50
House-made favorite
More about Trek Brewing Company
1922 On The Square image

 

1922 On The Square

10 N. Park Place, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese$8.00
More about 1922 On The Square
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Roosters

1414 N 21st St, Newark

Avg 4.4 (1 review)
Takeout
Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
Mac-N-Cheese Bites$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Roosters
Consumer pic

 

Stein Brewing Co. - Newark

23 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Smash Mac & Beer Cheese$12.99
MAC N BEER CHEESE$3.49
Beef Mac & Beer Cheese$13.99
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
Restaurant banner

 

Don & Sue's Pizza

645 West Church Street, Newark

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kids Mac and Cheese Bites$5.00
Mac N Cheese Bites$5.00
More about Don & Sue's Pizza

