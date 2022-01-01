Mac and cheese in Newark
Newark restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about Trek Brewing Company
Trek Brewing Company
1486 Granville Rd, Newark
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.50
House-made favorite
More about Roosters
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Roosters
1414 N 21st St, Newark
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites Combo
|$4.99
Mac-N-Cheese Bites with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Bowl of Mac & Cheese Combo
|$4.99
A Bowl of Macaroni & Cheese with your choice of two Little Chicks' Combo side items.
|Mac-N-Cheese Bites
|$6.59
Battered Macaroni and Cheese Bites
with Sour Cream.
More about Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
Stein Brewing Co. - Newark
23 West Church Street, Newark
|Smash Mac & Beer Cheese
|$12.99
|MAC N BEER CHEESE
|$3.49
|Beef Mac & Beer Cheese
|$13.99