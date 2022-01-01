Newaygo restaurants you'll love
Newaygo's top cuisines
Must-try Newaygo restaurants
PIZZA
Newaygo Brewing Co
19 State Rd, Newaygo
|Popular items
|Four Meat
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend, local Italian sausage, pepperoni, ham, and bacon. Meat Lovers unite!
|Build Your Own Pizza
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend and up to three toppings of your choice. Add more toppings for a little extra!
Make it your own!
|Brewer's Grain Breadsticks
|$9.00
Our kitchen uses "spent" grain from our brew house to make a hearty, crispy dough from scratch. Topped with cheeses and served with house pizza sauce and garlic butter.
City Limits
8187 Mason Dr, Newaygo