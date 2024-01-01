Nachos in Newaygo

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Smoked Pork Nachos image

PIZZA

Newaygo Brewing Co.

19 State Rd, Newaygo

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Pork Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with smoked pork, black olives, pineapple salsa, jalapeño crisps, scallions, spicy beer cheese and house white ranchero sauce. You'll need a few extra napkins for this one!
More about Newaygo Brewing Co.
Main pic

 

Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

864 East 88th Street, Brooks Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smuggler's Nachos$19.00
Choose between Pork or Chicken. Layered with queso fresco, cheddar jack, mild giardiniera, green onion and tomatoes. Drizzled with Smuggler’s Bourbon Sauce and Sriracha. Served with sour cream.
More about Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

