Rangoon in Newaygo

Newaygo restaurants
Newaygo restaurants that serve rangoon

PIZZA

Newaygo Brewing Co.

19 State Rd, Newaygo

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$0.00
House cream cheese spread, crab seafood blend, mexi cheese, sweet chili drizzle, scallion.
More about Newaygo Brewing Co.
Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

864 East 88th Street, Brooks Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Duck Bacon & Sweet Corn Rangoon$20.00
Crispy rangoon pockets filled with fried duck bacon blended with sweet corn and cream cheese inside a fried wonton. Served with spicy honey.
More about Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

