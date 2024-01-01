Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Newaygo

Newaygo restaurants
Newaygo restaurants that serve tacos

PIZZA

Newaygo Brewing Co.

19 State Rd, Newaygo

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Rotating Dessert Taco$8.00
We take our flaky Paratha shell and make a creative dessert taco. Rotating regularly. Ask us what's on the menu today!
Smoked Pork Tacos$14.00
Fresh baked, flaky Paratha Bread shells set the stage for these unique tacos. Topped with locally-smoked pulled pork, fresh pineapple salsa, cheese, and jalapeno crisps. Comes with side of chips and verde salsa.
More about Newaygo Brewing Co.
Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

864 East 88th Street, Brooks Township

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tacos$11.00
More about Smuggler's at North Shore - 864 E 88th St

