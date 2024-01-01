Tacos in Newaygo
Newaygo restaurants that serve tacos
More about Newaygo Brewing Co.
PIZZA
Newaygo Brewing Co.
19 State Rd, Newaygo
|Rotating Dessert Taco
|$8.00
We take our flaky Paratha shell and make a creative dessert taco. Rotating regularly. Ask us what's on the menu today!
|Smoked Pork Tacos
|$14.00
Fresh baked, flaky Paratha Bread shells set the stage for these unique tacos. Topped with locally-smoked pulled pork, fresh pineapple salsa, cheese, and jalapeno crisps. Comes with side of chips and verde salsa.