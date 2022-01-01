Newaygo Brewing Co

Go
Nestled in historic downtown Newaygo, the Brewery and Taproom feature a fresh, and locally sourced menu of stone-baked pizzas, sandwiches, creative entrees, and award winning desserts! Free parking on side and back lots.

PIZZA

19 State Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (473 reviews)

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
House red sauce topped with four cheese blend and up to three toppings of your choice. Add more toppings for a little extra!
Make it your own!
Pint-Sized Pizza$8.00
6" personal pizza with house red sauce, four cheese blend and your choice of two toppings. Add more toppings for a little extra!
Brewer's Grain Breadsticks$9.00
Our kitchen uses "spent" grain from our brew house to make a hearty, crispy dough from scratch. Topped with cheeses and served with house pizza sauce and garlic butter.
Crab Rangoon Pizza
House cream cheese spread, crab seafood blend, mexi cheese, sweet chili drizzle, scallion.
12" Pizza + Breadsticks
Our kitchen uses "spent" grain from our brew house to make a hearty, crispy dough from scratch. Topped with cheeses and served with house pizza sauce and garlic butter.
Lobster Rolls$14.00
An East Coast staple; Two seafood rolls with scallions, lemon and house made garlic butter. Served with a side of your choice.
Smoked Pork Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips topped with smoked pork, black olives, pineapple salsa, jalapeño crisps, scallions, spicy beer cheese and house white ranchero sauce. You'll need a few extra napkins for this one!
EXISTING MEMBER - 2022 Forever Mug Club$50.00
Beginning 2022 your one time mug club renewal will be good FOREVER. You still get
- New Personalized Mug (1)
- 25% off alcohol all week
- Monday Mug Club Specials
- Personal pizzas for only $7
- The friends you make along the way
PUT YOUR REQUESTED MUG NAME in the Special Request box (Max 11 Characters)
Gyro$12.00
Oven baked naan bread stuffed with lamb and prime rib, thin sliced red onion, spinach, tomatoes, and Tzatziki sauce. Served with kettle chips and a pickle spear. Add Feta for a creamy flavor blast!
Buddha Bowl$12.00
Grain bowl and Asian slaw, veggies and your choice of Thai Peanut Chicken or Spicy Smoked Pork. Served with spicy honey soy sauce on the side.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

19 State Rd

Newaygo MI

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

