Newberg restaurants you'll love

Old Town Bar & Grill
315 East 1st Street, Newberg
|Popular items
|Hero Sandwich
|$13.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, with mayo, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted baguette
|OT Burger
|$13.00
Traditional burger with American cheese, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce with our house burger sauce and a challah bun
|Siciilan Flatbread
|$14.00
House red sauce with pepperoni, salami, spicy capicola, fresh basil, and mozzarella
SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)
910 E 1st St, Newberg
|Popular items
|#2 Build your own Meat Plate
|$15.00
Pick your choice of Meat(s), Lumpia, and two sides.
|Rice Bowl (discontinued)
|$9.00
Jasmine rice topped with your choice of meat, Hunny Beez Sauce & green onion.
|#B8 Kari Kari Bacon
|$15.00
Your choice of a 1/3 pound burger pattie, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Brisket, served on a black sesame seed bun with garlic aioli, mango slaw, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Kari Kari Peanut Sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.