Newberg restaurants you'll love

Newberg restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Newberg

Newberg's top cuisines

American
American
Food trucks
Food Trucks
Must-try Newberg restaurants

Main pic

 

Old Town Bar & Grill

315 East 1st Street, Newberg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Hero Sandwich$13.00
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar, with mayo, avocado, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted baguette
OT Burger$13.00
Traditional burger with American cheese, pickles, tomatoes, onions, and lettuce with our house burger sauce and a challah bun
Siciilan Flatbread$14.00
House red sauce with pepperoni, salami, spicy capicola, fresh basil, and mozzarella
More about Old Town Bar & Grill
Hunny Beez Newberg image

SOUPS • SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)

910 E 1st St, Newberg

Avg 4.6 (1019 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#2 Build your own Meat Plate$15.00
Pick your choice of Meat(s), Lumpia, and two sides.
Rice Bowl (discontinued)$9.00
Jasmine rice topped with your choice of meat, Hunny Beez Sauce & green onion.
#B8 Kari Kari Bacon$15.00
Your choice of a 1/3 pound burger pattie, Smoked Pulled Pork, Smoked Chicken or Smoked Brisket, served on a black sesame seed bun with garlic aioli, mango slaw, Applewood Smoked Bacon, & Kari Kari Peanut Sauce. Served with fresh cut fries.
More about Hunny Beez (Bite of Newberg)
HB image

 

HB - OR - Newberg, Villa Rd

206 Villa Road, Newberg

No reviews yet
More about HB - OR - Newberg, Villa Rd

