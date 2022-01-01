Newberry restaurants you'll love
More about Top Hog BBQ
Top Hog BBQ
14128 West Newberry Rd, Newberry
|Popular items
|Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$6.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
|BBQ Combo
|$14.95
Two of our best on one tray
|Melt
|$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill
Stone House Neighborhood Grill
1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry
|Popular items
|SLIDERS
|$13.49
4 miniature hamburgers charbroiled and topped with American cheese and creamy garlic aioli.
|PRIME RIB SANDWHICH
|$13.49
A generous portion of thin sliced prime rib and provolone cheese ,served with au jus for dipping.
|RIBS
Grilled to perfection baby back ribs cooked in house for maximum flavor. Served with your choice of sauce-BBQ bacon, rum glazed BBQ, Sweet BBQ, or dry rub and choice of two sides.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock N Roll Sushi
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Popular items
|Thriller Roll
|$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Shrimp Tempura Roll
|$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
|Volcano Roll
|$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
More about Blue Highway Pizza
Blue Highway Pizza
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Popular items
|Bambini Pizza
|$7.00
Choice of one topping
|Blue Highway Wings
Our crispy wings are tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch, carrots and celery sticks
|Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans