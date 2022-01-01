Newberry restaurants you'll love

Newberry's top cuisines

Pizza
Italian
Seafood
Burger
BBQ
Sushi
Salad
Cake
Steakhouses
Must-try Newberry restaurants

Top Hog BBQ image

 

Top Hog BBQ

14128 West Newberry Rd, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.95
Toasted kaiser roll piled high with pulled pork.
BBQ Combo$14.95
Two of our best on one tray
Melt$9.95
Smoked Brisket and melted cheddar and gouda cheese with horseradish cream on grilled sourdough bread.
More about Top Hog BBQ
Stone House Neighborhood Grill image

 

Stone House Neighborhood Grill

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
SLIDERS$13.49
4 miniature hamburgers charbroiled and topped with American cheese and creamy garlic aioli.
PRIME RIB SANDWHICH$13.49
A generous portion of thin sliced prime rib and provolone cheese ,served with au jus for dipping.
RIBS
Grilled to perfection baby back ribs cooked in house for maximum flavor. Served with your choice of sauce-BBQ bacon, rum glazed BBQ, Sweet BBQ, or dry rub and choice of two sides.
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill
Rock N Roll Sushi image

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thriller Roll$14.10
(FRIED) Scary good. Shrimp tempura and cream cheese inside, fully fried, then topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo,
eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Shrimp Tempura Roll$7.30
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, avocado inside, topped with eel sauce.
Volcano Roll$12.55
California roll topped with baked krabmeat, spicy mayo, eel sauce, crunchy flakes and fully baked.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi
Blue Highway Pizza image

 

Blue Highway Pizza

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bambini Pizza$7.00
Choice of one topping
Blue Highway Wings
Our crispy wings are tossed in buffalo, BBQ or Burt's Dragonfire sauce served with house-made Gorgonzola or ranch, carrots and celery sticks
Blue Highway
Fresh garden greens, feta, grape tomatoes, red onions, Kalamata olives, and toasted pecans
More about Blue Highway Pizza
Mi Apá Latin Café image

 

Mi Apá Latin Café

14209 W Newberry Rd Suite B, Newberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Cubano Sandwich$7.89
Ham, roast pork, Swiss cheese, & pickles on hot pressed Cuban bread topped with plantain chips
Mi Apa Emp Picadillo$2.59
Ground Beef Empanada.
Mi Apa Emp Pollo$2.59
Chicken Empanada.
More about Mi Apá Latin Café

