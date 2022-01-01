Chicken parmesan in Newberry
Newberry restaurants that serve chicken parmesan
Stone House Neighborhood Grill
1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry
|PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN
|$14.49
Blue Highway Pizza
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*
|$18.00
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with our house-made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguine
*Only available on Thursdays
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$12.50
