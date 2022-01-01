Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken parmesan in Newberry

Go
Newberry restaurants
Toast

Newberry restaurants that serve chicken parmesan

Stone House Neighborhood Grill image

 

Stone House Neighborhood Grill

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
PARMESAN PEPPERCORN CHICKEN$14.49
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill
Blue Highway Pizza image

 

Blue Highway Pizza

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*$18.00
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with our house-made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguine
*Only available on Thursdays
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$12.50
Chicken Parmesan *Thursdays only*$17.60
Crispy fried chicken breast topped with our house-made marinara, mozzarella, served with linguine
*Only available on Thursdays
More about Blue Highway Pizza

Browse other tasty dishes in Newberry

Tuna Salad

Cheesecake

Cuban Sandwiches

Grits

Chicken Tenders

Carrot Cake

Garlic Bread

Fried Pickles

Map

More near Newberry to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Leesburg

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

The Villages

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Palatka

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (675 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (620 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (536 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (260 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston