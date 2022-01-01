Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Newberry

Newberry restaurants
Newberry restaurants that serve chicken salad

Chicken Tender Salad image

 

Top Hog BBQ

14128 West Newberry Rd, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Tender Salad$10.50
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
More about Top Hog BBQ
Stone House Neighborhood Grill image

 

Stone House Neighborhood Grill

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD$12.99
Grilled chicken served over chopped lettuce ,mozzarella and cheddar chees,red onion,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,hard boiled egg and croutons
BBQ CHICKEN SALAD$13.29
Crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our homemade bbq bacon sauce served over chopped romaine, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, red onion, croutons and a hard boiled egg
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill
Blue Highway Pizza image

 

Blue Highway Pizza

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.50
Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia
Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich$11.55
Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on fresh house-baked toasted focaccia
Chicken Salad
More about Blue Highway Pizza

