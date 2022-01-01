Chicken salad in Newberry
Newberry restaurants that serve chicken salad
Top Hog BBQ
14128 West Newberry Rd, Newberry
|Chicken Tender Salad
|$10.50
Fried, grilled or blackened Chicken tenders served on a bed of mixed greens, tomatoes, chopped house smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, and cucumbers. Recommended dressing: ranch dressing.
Stone House Neighborhood Grill
1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry
|GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
|$12.99
Grilled chicken served over chopped lettuce ,mozzarella and cheddar chees,red onion,cherry tomatoes,cucumbers,hard boiled egg and croutons
|BBQ CHICKEN SALAD
|$13.29
Crispy, hand breaded chicken tenders tossed in our homemade bbq bacon sauce served over chopped romaine, tomatoes, and mozzarella cheese, red onion, croutons and a hard boiled egg
Blue Highway Pizza
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Apple Pecan Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.50
Roasted chicken, apple, pecans, sun-dried cherries and onion with lettuce, tomato and dijonnaise on toasted focaccia
