Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Newberry

Go
Newberry restaurants
Toast

Newberry restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Banner pic

 

Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHICKEN BACON RANCH WRAP$13.99
Flour tortilla stuffed with chicken, mozzarella & cheddar cheese, bacon tomato, shredded lettuce & house made ranch dressing. Grilled or fried.
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive
Main pic

 

Local Provisions Restaurant - 13005 Southwest 1st Road

13005 Southwest 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Caesar Wrap$12.95
Chopped romaine tossed in a house-made Caesar dressing, a choice
of grilled or fried chicken breast and Parmesan cheese served in a
tomato basil wrap.
More about Local Provisions Restaurant - 13005 Southwest 1st Road

Browse other tasty dishes in Newberry

French Fries

Paninis

Garlic Bread

Pudding

Brisket

Crispy Chicken

Cake

Chef Salad

Map

More near Newberry to explore

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Saint Johns

No reviews yet

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Leesburg

No reviews yet

Palatka

No reviews yet

High Springs

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

The Villages

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Gainesville

Avg 4.3 (83 restaurants)

Lake City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Ocala

Avg 4.7 (43 restaurants)

Palatka

No reviews yet

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (204 restaurants)

Valdosta

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (1035 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (361 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (523 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (955 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (796 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (432 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston