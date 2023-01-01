Crispy chicken in Newberry
Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive
1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry
|CRISPY CHICKEN
|$14.49
Fried chicken breast tossed in our honey hot sauce. served with lettuce pickle on a toasted potato bun.
Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA
13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, Cholula ranch, Calabrian honey, coleslaw
|BH Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Calabrian honey, Siembra Farm cabbage collard greens slaw, Cholula ranch
|BH Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Calabrian honey, Siembra Farm cabbage, collard greens slaw, Chalula ranch