Crispy chicken in Newberry

Newberry restaurants
Newberry restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Stone House Neighborhood Grill image

 

Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive

1759 SW 248th Dr, Newberry

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CRISPY CHICKEN$14.49
Fried chicken breast tossed in our honey hot sauce. served with lettuce pickle on a toasted potato bun.
More about Stone House Neighborhood Grill - 1759 SW 248th Drive
Blue Highway Pizza image

 

Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA

13005 SW 1st Road, Newberry

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken thigh, Cholula ranch, Calabrian honey, coleslaw
BH Crispy Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Calabrian honey, Siembra Farm cabbage collard greens slaw, Cholula ranch
BH Crispy Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Calabrian honey, Siembra Farm cabbage, collard greens slaw, Chalula ranch
More about Blue Highway Pizza - TIOGA

