Newburgh restaurants you'll love

Prime Time Pub and Grill
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Popular items
|The Classic
|$14.99
Half pound prime patty with roma tomatoes, chopped romaine, red onion and mayonnaise.
|Pretzel Sticks
|$10.99
A classic pretzel stick, 4 to a serving. Beer cheese is made with Sam Adams.
|Large Caesar Salad
|$5.99
A fresh bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caeser dressing on the side.
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Popular items
|Boneless Wings
|$6.95
7 Piece - $6.95, 14 Piece - $11.95
|Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
|Pull-A-Part Cheesy Bread
|$4.95
Fresh baked Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and mozzarella.
TACOS • SALADS
Ghost Quesadilla
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh
|Popular items
|Miller’s Burrito
|$11.50
Miller's Smoked Pork, Homemade BBQ sauce, Mac N' Cheese and Hash browns.
|BBQ Chicken Quesadilla
|$10.35
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Jalapeno.
|BBQ Pork Quesadilla
|$10.35
Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Chopped Pickle, Red Onion, and Cheddar Cheese.