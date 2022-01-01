Newburgh restaurants you'll love

Newburgh restaurants
Toast
  • Newburgh

Newburgh's top cuisines

American
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Salad
Salad
Must-try Newburgh restaurants

Prime Time Pub and Grill image

 

Prime Time Pub and Grill

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Classic$14.99
Half pound prime patty with roma tomatoes, chopped romaine, red onion and mayonnaise.
Pretzel Sticks$10.99
A classic pretzel stick, 4 to a serving. Beer cheese is made with Sam Adams.
Large Caesar Salad$5.99
A fresh bed of romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, and caeser dressing on the side.
More about Prime Time Pub and Grill
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant image

 

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Boneless Wings$6.95
7 Piece - $6.95, 14 Piece - $11.95
Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
Pull-A-Part Cheesy Bread$4.95
Fresh baked Italian bread loaded with garlic butter and mozzarella.
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
Ghost Quesadilla image

TACOS • SALADS

Ghost Quesadilla

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Miller’s Burrito$11.50
Miller's Smoked Pork, Homemade BBQ sauce, Mac N' Cheese and Hash browns.
BBQ Chicken Quesadilla$10.35
Grilled Chicken Breast, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Sharp Cheddar Cheese, Bacon and Jalapeno.
BBQ Pork Quesadilla$10.35
Miller's Smoked Pulled Pork, Homemade BBQ Sauce, Chopped Pickle, Red Onion, and Cheddar Cheese.
More about Ghost Quesadilla
Restaurant banner

 

Ghost Sports Bar

4222 Bell Road Suite 2, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Ghost Sports Bar

