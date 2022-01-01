Burritos in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve burritos
The Rooster's Den
3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh
|The Border Burrito
|$11.99
Eggs, chorizo sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla, lightly toasted on the panini grill and topped with shredded cheese.
|Good Morning Burrito
|$8.99
Eggs, sausage, hashbrown and cheese loaded into a tortilla and lightly toasted on the panini grill.
|Whole Hog Burrito
|$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, 3 cheese blend, fried to a golden crisp and topped with sausage gravy.
TACOS • SALADS
Ghost Quesadilla
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh
|All-day Breakfast Burrito
|$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos and a side of Sour Cream.
|Saturday Night Special Burrito
|$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, and a side of Sour Cream.
|Carnival Burrito
|$12.95