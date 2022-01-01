Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Newburgh

Newburgh restaurants
Newburgh restaurants that serve burritos

The Rooster's Den

3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
The Border Burrito$11.99
Eggs, chorizo sausage, sauteed peppers & onions, jalapeños, and pepper jack cheese wrapped in a tortilla, lightly toasted on the panini grill and topped with shredded cheese.
Good Morning Burrito$8.99
Eggs, sausage, hashbrown and cheese loaded into a tortilla and lightly toasted on the panini grill.
Whole Hog Burrito$12.99
Bacon, sausage, ham, 3 cheese blend, fried to a golden crisp and topped with sausage gravy.
More about The Rooster's Den
Ghost Quesadilla image

TACOS • SALADS

Ghost Quesadilla

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
All-day Breakfast Burrito$12.95
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Hash Browns, Mac N' Cheese, Jalapenos and a side of Sour Cream.
Saturday Night Special Burrito$12.95
Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, Grilled Onions and Grilled Green Peppers, Chopped Tomatoes, and a side of Sour Cream.
Carnival Burrito$12.95
More about Ghost Quesadilla

