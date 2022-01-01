Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve cake

Item pic

 

Prime Time Pub and Grill

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$8.49
More about Prime Time Pub and Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Rooster's Den

3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Banana Cake$6.99
More about The Rooster's Den

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Mac And Cheese

Cheese Fries

Country Fried Steaks

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Salad

Corn Dogs

Egg Rolls

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston