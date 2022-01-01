Chicken salad in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve chicken salad
Prime Time Pub and Grill
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Prime Chicken Salad
|$12.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded white cheddar cheese, eggs, roma tomatoes, onion strings and topped with grilled or fried chicken. Pretzel stick and dressing on side.
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.