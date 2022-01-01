Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Newburgh

Newburgh restaurants
Newburgh restaurants that serve chicken salad

Prime Chicken Salad image

 

Prime Time Pub and Grill

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Prime Chicken Salad$12.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded white cheddar cheese, eggs, roma tomatoes, onion strings and topped with grilled or fried chicken. Pretzel stick and dressing on side.
More about Prime Time Pub and Grill
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant image

 

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad
Sizes: Small - Serves 1-2 (7.95), Regular - Serves 2-4 (11.95) Lettuce topped with cheese, egg & tomato with your choice of fried or grilled chicken.
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
Ghost Quesadilla image

TACOS • SALADS

Ghost Quesadilla

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Chicken Taco Salad$11.25
SW Chicken Taco Salad$10.95
More about Ghost Quesadilla

Owensboro

