Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Consumer pic

 

The Rooster's Den

3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about The Rooster's Den
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant image

 

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Sandwich$8.95
Served with lettuce & tomato on a fresh baked bun.
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Burritos

Cheesecake

Ravioli

Caesar Salad

Cheese Fries

Nachos

Corn Dogs

Fettuccine Alfredo

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (52 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (726 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (391 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (97 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston