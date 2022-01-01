Chicken wraps in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve chicken wraps
Prime Time Pub and Grill
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Chicken Wrap
|$10.49
Wrapped with chopped chicken, shredded cheddar, caramelized red onion, roma tomato, and chopped romaine with smoky ranch.
|Chicken Ceaser Wrap
|$10.49
Chopped chicken and romaine with parmesan cheese and garlic breading tossed in caeser dressing.
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Southwest Chicken Wrap
|$8.45
Fajita chicken, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, green pepper & chipotle ranch
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$8.45
Buffalo-style chicken tenders, shredded cheddar blend cheese, lettuce & ranch dressing.
|Chicken Caesar Wrap
|$8.45
Grilled chicken strips, romaine lettuce, shaved Caesar blend cheese & Caesar dressing.