Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chili in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Chili
Newburgh restaurants that serve chili
Prime Time Pub and Grill
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Side Chili
$6.49
More about Prime Time Pub and Grill
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Chili/Soup Combo
$8.95
Chili
$5.95
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh
Country Fried Steaks
Chicken Wraps
Bacon Cheeseburgers
Egg Rolls
Nachos
Pancakes
Pretzels
Quesadillas
More near Newburgh to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(6 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(14 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(757 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(402 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(111 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(122 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(85 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(416 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston