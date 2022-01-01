Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chips and salsa in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Chips And Salsa
Newburgh restaurants that serve chips and salsa
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Chips and Salsa
$3.95
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
TACOS • SALADS
Ghost Quesadilla
4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh
Avg 4.4
(446 reviews)
Chips And Salsa
$3.00
More about Ghost Quesadilla
Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh
Cheesecake
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Pretzels
Egg Rolls
Ravioli
Cheeseburgers
Chef Salad
More near Newburgh to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Corydon
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Henderson
Avg 4.9
(5 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
No reviews yet
Grand Rivers
Avg 3.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Evansville
Avg 4.4
(47 restaurants)
Owensboro
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Madisonville
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Vincennes
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
Elizabethtown
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Bowling Green
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(628 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(339 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(99 restaurants)
Jacksonville
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston