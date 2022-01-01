Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant image

 

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chips and Salsa$3.95
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant
Ghost Quesadilla image

TACOS • SALADS

Ghost Quesadilla

4222 Bell Rd Suite 1, Newburgh

Avg 4.4 (446 reviews)
Takeout
Chips And Salsa$3.00
More about Ghost Quesadilla

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Pretzels

Egg Rolls

Ravioli

Cheeseburgers

Chef Salad

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (628 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (339 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (319 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston