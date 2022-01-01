Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Newburgh

Go
Newburgh restaurants
Toast

Newburgh restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Prime Time Pub and Grill image

 

Prime Time Pub and Grill

8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$11.99
More about Prime Time Pub and Grill
Consumer pic

 

The Rooster's Den

3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg & Cheese Sandwich$7.99
Egg & Cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin, or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich$9.99
Bacon, egg, and cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin, or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
More about The Rooster's Den

Browse other tasty dishes in Newburgh

Country Fried Steaks

Ravioli

Chicken Sandwiches

Cheeseburgers

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Chef Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Map

More near Newburgh to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Corydon

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Grand Rivers

Avg 3.6 (4 restaurants)

Mount Vernon

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Evansville

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Owensboro

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Madisonville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Vincennes

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Elizabethtown

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Bowling Green

Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (712 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (377 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (79 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (380 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston