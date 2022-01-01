Egg sandwiches in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
Prime Time Pub and Grill
8177 W Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Egg Sandwich
|$11.99
The Rooster's Den
3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh
|Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$7.99
Egg & Cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
|Sausage, Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Sausage, egg, and cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin, or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.
|Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Sandwich
|$9.99
Bacon, egg, and cheese on your choice of toast, biscuit, English muffin, or brioche bun. Served with a side of fried potatoes.