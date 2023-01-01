Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pulled pork sandwiches in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Newburgh restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
The Rooster's Den
3988 Haley Dr, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork Sandwich
$9.99
More about The Rooster's Den
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
$8.45
Served with pickle & onion on a fresh baked bun.
More about Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
