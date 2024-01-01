Stromboli in Newburgh

This is not your typical boring "glorified" sloppy joe.

We take 8" of fresh baked dough spread it thinly then fill the first portion with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara then wrap.... Not only once but twice! WHAT?!?!

Comes out with a golden brown crust with a brush of garlic butter served with a side of marinara for that EXTRA DUNK. 6pcs.

