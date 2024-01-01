Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Newburgh

Newburgh restaurants
Newburgh restaurants that serve stromboli

Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr

8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh

Stromboli - Whole$12.45
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
Stromboli - Half$6.95
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
BBQ Stromboli - Whole$11.45
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
Prime Sports - Prime Sports

4944 Old SR 261 Suite 9, Newburgh

Stromboli$10.00
This is not your typical boring "glorified" sloppy joe.
We take 8" of fresh baked dough spread it thinly then fill the first portion with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara then wrap.... Not only once but twice! WHAT?!?!
Comes out with a golden brown crust with a brush of garlic butter served with a side of marinara for that EXTRA DUNK. 6pcs.
