Stromboli in Newburgh
Newburgh restaurants that serve stromboli
Archie & Clyde’s Restaurant - 8309 Bell Oaks Dr
8309 Bell Oaks Dr, Newburgh
|Stromboli - Whole
|$12.45
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
|Stromboli - Half
|$6.95
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
|BBQ Stromboli - Whole
|$11.45
Sausage, mozzarella cheese, red sauce, green pepper & onion served on fresh baked Italian bread.
Prime Sports - Prime Sports
4944 Old SR 261 Suite 9, Newburgh
|Stromboli
|$10.00
This is not your typical boring "glorified" sloppy joe.
We take 8" of fresh baked dough spread it thinly then fill the first portion with sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, and marinara then wrap.... Not only once but twice! WHAT?!?!
Comes out with a golden brown crust with a brush of garlic butter served with a side of marinara for that EXTRA DUNK. 6pcs.