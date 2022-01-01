Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Newburgh
/
Newburgh
/
Cake
Newburgh restaurants that serve cake
Anna’s Restaurant
491 Broadway, Newburgh
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$5.00
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Handsome Devil
3 corwin court, newburgh
No reviews yet
Sticky Gooey Cake
$6.00
Carrot Cake
$7.00
Layered carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pecans
Strawberry Lemonade Cake
$7.00
Lemon pound cake, strawberry lemonade filling, strawberry buttercream
More about Handsome Devil
