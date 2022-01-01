Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Newburgh

Newburgh restaurants
Newburgh restaurants that serve cake

Anna’s Restaurant

491 Broadway, Newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Anna’s Restaurant
Handsome Devil

3 corwin court, newburgh

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sticky Gooey Cake$6.00
Carrot Cake$7.00
Layered carrot cake, cream cheese frosting, pecans
Strawberry Lemonade Cake$7.00
Lemon pound cake, strawberry lemonade filling, strawberry buttercream
More about Handsome Devil

